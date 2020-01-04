Sir Rod Stewart And Son Sean Charged With Assault

Sir Rod Stewart has been charged in Florida for allegedly punching a hotel security guard.

Stewart and his son Sean where trying to a private event for children at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel in Florida when they were stopped by security guard Jessie Dixon.

Sean Stewart is alleged to have shoved the guard after confronting him “nose to nose”. Rod told police that the guard was aggressive and that agitated his family. Rod is then alleged to have punched the aggressor in the chest.

Rod and Sean Stewart will now face court at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on 5 February.

