Slade’s Don Powell Forms New Don Powell Band - Noise11.com

Former Slade drummer Don Powell has formed his own band The Don Powell Band after being dumped from Slade in 2020.

Powell and Dave Hill had kept the Slade brand going even though Slade’s iconic line-up with Noddy Holder on vocals had not made a record since ‘You Boyz Make Big Noize’ in 1987.

Don posted, “Hello everybody. I’m really happy to tell you that I’m now working with some great musicians who are so well respected amongst their peers on something I’ve wanted to do for a long time – The Don Powell Band. Please ‘like’ our Facebook Page @DonPowellBand and tell your friends!”

In February 2020 Powell claims he was notified that he was no longer a member of Slade after 57 years by email by Dave Hill but Hill despites the claim. In 2017, Powell toured Australia as part of QSP with Suzi Quatro and The Sweet’s Andy Scott.

When I spoke with Noddy Holder in 2020 he explained the reason that the original band never reformed.

“I’d been with the band 25 years at that point and I felt it was a bit of a treadmill. It was album, touring, album, tour. After 25 years with the same boys, it was like four marriages and there is going to be conflicts. We were always a happy go-lucky band and we never had fights. I just felt I was getting stale within the band and I walked away. We had no reunions.

“People change. When you get to an older age people change. Dynamics in the band changed. We all had different goals in life. I wanted to try other things. I always thought there would be a reunion. I always thought we’d get back together, put our differences aside and go back to doing a couple of world tours. It never worked out that way. There was always a conflict somewhere so it never worked out that way”.

