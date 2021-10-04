Slade’s Don Powell Joins Australia’s Joe Matera New Song ‘Inside Looking Out’ - Noise11.com

Slade legend Don Powell has been revealed as the drummer on the upcoming song from Melbourne guitarist Joe Matera ‘Inside Looking Out’.

In a statement Don said, “I was really honoured when Joe asked me to play drums on his track. I had SO much fun in the studio recording my drums for him…I can also speak for my engineer Torben Lehmann, we both really got off listening to Joe’s track as I was recording my drums. Can’t wait to do more together.”

‘Inside Looking Out’ was recorded during lockdown in three countries with Don in Demark, bass player Janne Borgh in Sweden and Joe in Australia. It will be released in 29 October.

Don Powell released his charity song ‘Let There Be Drums’ with an all-star lineup three months ago to raise funds for out of work musicians during Covid.

An additional song ‘Son of a Drum’ snuck through a month back.

