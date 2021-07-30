 Slim Dusty ‘Gone Fishin’ For Father’s Day - Noise11.com
Slim Dusty and Joy McKean Gone Fishin photo supplied by EMI Records

Slim Dusty ‘Gone Fishin’ For Father’s Day

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News

A new Slim Dusty album ‘Gone Fishin’, featuring Slim’s songs about fishing, has been compiled in time for Father’s Day.

Slim’s daughter Anne Kirkpatrick says, “I recall dad’s favourite place to fish was at the beautiful Gippsland Lakes where he would catch flathead, bream, flounder and skipjacks,” recalls Kirkpatrick. “No wonder he recorded so many songs about his favourite past time.”

“Fishing was second nature to dad. As a teenager dad would fish in Nulla Creek ‘with a seasoned kurrajong pole’ (lyrics from ‘Nulla Creek’) and throughout the 60’s he would take time out of the show runs across Queensland and the Territory wherever the fishing was good.”

Father’s Day in Australia is 5 September 2021. ‘Gone Fishin’ will be released on 20 August with only a limited edition of CD to be produced.

GONE FISHIN’ TRACK LISTING
1. Where I’d Sooner Be
2. The Only Time a Fisherman Tells The Truth
3. Good Old Feed of Flathead
4. Mad Joe The Fisherman
5. A Bad Day’s Fishin’
6. Another Night in Broome
7. Bunda Waterhole
8. The Frog
9. Catching Yellowbelly (In The Old Barcoo)
10. Why Don’t You Just Go Fishing
11. Big Yabbies From The Creek
12. Nulla Creek

