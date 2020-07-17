 Something For Kate ‘Waste Our Breath’ Filmed At Melbourne’s Palais Theatre - Noise11.com
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate ‘Waste Our Breath’ Filmed At Melbourne’s Palais Theatre

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2020

in News

The video for Something For Kate’s new song ‘Waste Our Breath’ was filmed in an empty Palais Theatre in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda.

The 3000 capacity Palais Theatre is one of Melbourne’s iconic music venues. Originally know as Palais Pictures, the venue opened in 1927 as a movie theatre. The building developers, brothers Leon, Herman and Harold Phillips from Spokane, Washington, also built Luna Park, right across the road from the Palais.

The Palais, St Kilda was also the venue the Rolling Stones played at on their first Australian tour.

Something for Kate said in a statement, “The eerie silence of the theatre perfectly reflected the song’s themes of futility – about throwing all your energy at something knowing that it will get you nowhere – so what better way to sum that up by performing to 3000 empty seats?”

Of the song Paul Dempsey says, “‘Waste Our Breath is a song about trying to find an empty space. It’s about privacy and surveillance and social media and oxygen and George Orwell and how we’re all on TV now.”

‘Waste Our Breath’ will feature on the yet to be named album for Something For Kate, due later this year.

