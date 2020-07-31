Space Ace Frehley Covers Deep Purple Space Truckin’ - Noise11.com

Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has cooked up his own take on Deep Purple’s ‘Space Truckin’ throwing the Ace into the lyrics to give it a point of difference.

Ace Frehley ‘Space Truckin’ is part of the next Ace Frehley album ‘Ace Frehley Origins Vol. 2’, due 20 September, 2020.

Ace cover The Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Zeppelin, Cream and even his own band Kiss on the album.

The full tracklisting for the album is:

Track List:

1. Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin)

2. Never In My Life (Mountain)

3. Space Truckin’ (Deep Purple)

4. I’m Down (The Beatles)

5. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones)

6. Politician (Cream)

7. Lola (The Kinks)

8. 30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

9. Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

10. Kicks (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

11. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (The Animals)

12. She (KISS) [Bonus Track]

‘Volume 1’ from 2016 had covers from Free, Cream, The Stones, Steppenwolf, The Kinks and Kiss so he is keeping to the format for Volume 2.

