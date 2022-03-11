Stephen Colbert Presents A Stunning New Father John Misty Song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ - Noise11.com

Father John Misty has a new song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ sounding like it has just been transformed right out of the late 60s. Father John Misty performed the song for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

Father John Misty’s ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ echoes the greatness of a Kris Kristofferson moment and fits with that timing of the late 60s, early 70s.

The song is from the forthcoming Father John Misty album ‘Chloe and the Next 20th Century’.

Father John Misty is the working title of Joshua Tillman, who sometimes also performs as J. Tillman. Tillman was also a member of Fleet Foxes for the 2011 album ‘Helplessness Blues’.

‘Chloe and the Next 20th Century’ is the fifth album for Father John Misty. As J. Tillman, Tillman had another eight albums between 2003 and 2010.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



