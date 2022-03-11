 Stephen Colbert Presents A Stunning New Father John Misty Song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ - Noise11.com
Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer

Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer

Stephen Colbert Presents A Stunning New Father John Misty Song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2022

in News

Father John Misty has a new song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ sounding like it has just been transformed right out of the late 60s. Father John Misty performed the song for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

Father John Misty’s ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ echoes the greatness of a Kris Kristofferson moment and fits with that timing of the late 60s, early 70s.

The song is from the forthcoming Father John Misty album ‘Chloe and the Next 20th Century’.

Father John Misty is the working title of Joshua Tillman, who sometimes also performs as J. Tillman. Tillman was also a member of Fleet Foxes for the 2011 album ‘Helplessness Blues’.

‘Chloe and the Next 20th Century’ is the fifth album for Father John Misty. As J. Tillman, Tillman had another eight albums between 2003 and 2010.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Launches Free Mental Health Education Course

Lady Gaga has launched a free online mental health course to help people learn how to be there for themselves and others.

1 hour ago
Kate Miller-Heidke announces Helpmann Awards Nominations at Hamer Hall.
Kate Miller-Heidke Releases Heartbreaking Song About Child Abuse ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’

Australian singer songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has addressed the evils of child abuse by detailing her personal experiences in a new song ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’.

1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Finalises Divorce

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have settled their divorce.

2 days ago
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
The Libertines To Perform Up The Bracket Live

The Libertines will play 'Up The Bracket' in full at a special London arena show this summer.

3 days ago
Florence + The Machine. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘Heaven Is Here’

Florence + The Machine have released another new single, 'Heaven Is Here'.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Lady Gaga To Tour Europe

Lady Gaga has announced her “The Chromatica Ball” Tour for summer 2022.

4 days ago
John Mayer photo, Deni Bluesfest 2014, Ros O'Gorman
John Mayer Is Leaving Sony

John Mayer is leaving Columbia Records. Mayer took to Instagram to reveal that after 21 years with his label, he has decided to leave to "pursue new avenues of making music".

5 days ago