Stephen Cumming Suffers A Stroke

Melbourne singer songwriter Stephen Cummings has suffered a stroke but he says he will be okay.

In a Facebook post Stephen said,

“Sorry everyone for not posting the last few days. I know I’m always banging on about being bored but never again.

“I am in the Alfred Hospital. My wife picked me up from the airport on Sunday, took one look at me and rushed me straight to emergency.

“It seems there was a reason I had trouble with my left hand playing guitar in Brisbane. I had a mild stroke. MRI confirms it was my first and only stroke, small clot from who knows where effecting left side. I’ll be in hospital getting rehab for 2-3 weeks so shows on hold for now.

“I miss putting up pics and things, the stroke doctors just passed walking along like kings. Love Stephen xx”

65-year old Stephen earned international acclaim with Melbourne band The Sports. The song ‘Who Listens To The Radio’ was a minor hit in the USA.

In Australia The Sports had a string of hits including ‘When You Walk In The Room’, ‘Don’t Throw Stones’, ‘Wedding Ring’, ‘Strangers On a Train’ and ‘How Come’.

The Sports recorded four albums only. They disbanded in 1981. They reformed for three shows only in Melbourne in 2015 then quickly disbanded again.

Stephen has had 20 solo albums. His most recent was ‘Prisoner of Love’ in 2019. He is also the author of three books, ‘Wonderboy’ (1996), ‘Stay Away From Lightning Girl’ (1999) and ‘Will It Be Funny Tomorrow, Billy?’ (2009).

