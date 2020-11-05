Stevie Wonder Asks ‘The Universe Is Watching – What Happens Next?’ - Noise11.com

Stevie Wonder has delivered a powerful message about unity to the American people following the 2020 election.

“I hope you made the right decision for you, your family, your community, honouring your God … Voting isn’t the only choice we have. So, what happens next?

“After all the votes are counted and litigated, what happens next?

“What choice will you make then? You still have a choice to love or hate. To show compassion or show contempt. To advocate peace or violence. No matter who wins we can still choose how this country will look. We cannot continue to be a divided United States. That doesn’t even sound right. We must heal. And how do we heal? We treat the pain, the hurt, the wound, the illness.”

“The pain of fear of blinding,” the blind superstar said.

Watch the full statement:

Stevie Wonder recently released two new songs, ‘Where Is Our Love Song’ (with Gary Clark Jr) and ‘Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate’ with Rapsody, Cordae and Busta Rhymes.

