 Summersalt Opens Up For Victoria - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Summersalt Opens Up For Victoria

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2021

in News

As Victoria realigned in a post-Covid world, Summersalt is coming in with dates for Melbourne and Ballarat.

Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, The Waifs, The Dreggs and Tulliah are in for the Ballarat show. Missy Higgins, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, The Waifs and Tulliah will perform at the Melbourne event.

Promoter, John Zaccaria said “after powering through a tumultuous time for live concerts, we are so excited to return to Victoria with another two great outdoor festival events. We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music. We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to Ballarat & Melbourne and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”

SUMMERSALT
NORTH GARDENS, BALLARAT
MISSY HIGGINS, XAVER RUDD, BIRDS OF TOKYO, PETER MURRAY,
THE WAIFS, THE DREGGS & TULLIAH
Sunday, 27th February 2022
***PRESENTED BY REGIONAL TOURING***

SUMMERSALT
M.O. MORAN RESERVE, ST.KILDA
MISSY HIGGINS, JOHN BUTLER, XAVIER RUDD, BIRDS OF TOKYO,
THE WAIFS & TULLIAH
Sunday, 27th March 2022

Tickets on sale for both show on Saturday 23rd October at 10.00am
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

SHOWS ALREADY ANNOUNCED:

SUMMERSALT
ROYAL TASMANIAN BOTANICAL GARDENS, HOBART
MISSY HIGGINS, XAVIER RUDD, BIRDS OF TOKYO, PETE MURRAY,
THE WAIFS, THE DREGGS, TULLIAH
Sunday, 6th February 2022

SUMMERSALT
QUEEN ELIZABETH PARK, COOLANGATTA
MISSY HIGGINS, JOHN BUTLER, XAVIER RUDD, BIRDS OF TOKYO,
THE WAIFS, TULLIAH
Sunday, 20th February 2022

SUMMERSALT
ESPLANADE PARK, FREMANTLE
MISSY HIGGINS, XAVIER RUDD, BIRDS OF TOKYO, THE WAIFS, PETE MURRAY,
COTERIE, BANJO LUCIA
Sunday, 6th March 2022

SUMMERSALT
GLENELG BEACH, GLENELG
THE TESKEY BROTHERS, XAVIER RUDD, KASEY CHAMBERS,
HOLY HOLY, THE DREGGS, TULLIAH
Sunday, 20th March 2022

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jem Cassar-Daley
Jem Cassar-Daley Debuts Her Second Single ‘Letting Go’

Jem Cassar-Daley, daughter of Australia’s country legend Troy Cassar-Daley, has released her second single ‘Changes’.

2 hours ago
Vika and Linda
Vika & Linda Bull Bump The Wait To 2022

Vika & Linda Bull fans will have to wait for The Wait. The tour has been bumped to June 2022 because of the current restrictions.

1 day ago
2021 YouTube Scholarship Recipient, Michiru Encinas - BFA Costume
Announcement: NIDA Announces 2022 Scholarships

IDA continues its commitment to student accessibility and inclusion with an expanded slate now offering over $600,000 worth of scholarships across its courses for 2022 with applications closing 29 October.

2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Australian Album Chart: Olivia Rodrigo Returns To No 1

The debut album for Olivia Rodrigo called "SOUR" returns twelve weeks after it last topped the ARIA Albums Chart, now logging an eighth overall stay at the top in Australia.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Gathers His Friendly Elves For A Christmas Album

Paul Kelly has gathered by is friendly elves including Vika and Linda, Kate Miller-Heidke and Waleed Aly for his Christmas album ‘Christmas Train’ coming 19 November.

4 days ago
Denis Handlin AM, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Australasia
ARIA Withdraws Denis Handlin Industry Icon Award

ARIA has withdrawn the Industry Icon Award given to Sony Chairman Denis Handlin in 2014.

4 days ago
Northlane, music news, noise11.com
Full Tilt Festival Reschedules Sydney and Melbourne Dates

The Full Tilt Festival dates for Sydney and Melbourne will happen now in March 2022.

4 days ago