Sustainability Fund for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators announced with $100,000 from Australian Government - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS announces today the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office’s round of the Sustainability Fund, a project assisted by the Australian Government. With a funding pool of $100,000, songwriter and composer members can apply for 50 one-time grants of $2,000 to enable them to continue to create and sustain career development.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said, “The Australian Government is providing $100,000 of funding under the Indigenous Contemporary Music program to the APRA AMCOS Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office. The funding will support talented Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators across the country, from our cities to regional and remote communities, with cash grants to help them manage the challenges of COVID-19. I encourage interested musicians to contact APRA AMCOS to find out more about how they can receive this vital support.”

Applications for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office’s Sustainability Fund open today with submissions due 20 July.

“These cash grants provide impactful financial assistance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander songwriters and composers with the intention to support the creation of new music during a very challenging time.

“Financial stress impedes music creators from doing what they do best. The $2,000 might be used for purchasing studio equipment or finishing an album or EP; it might also help to pay household bills or recoup lost touring income,” said Leah Flanagan, National Manager, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office.

Following a tremendous response from over 2,000 songwriter and composer members applying for the general Sustainability Fund, 225 successful applicants received a $2,000 grant at the close of financial year. The initial funding pool of $300,000, drawn from APRA Board’s decision to reduce their Director’s fees and a contribution from APRA AMCOS’ cultural fund, was given a boost with a generous contribution from Google.org Charitable Giving Fund.

And, the Sustainability Fund lives on. In addition to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office’s fund, a ‘top up’ of $200,000, made possible by the APRA Board, will be allocated to members from the current applicant pool.

The Sustainability Fund is an initiative led by APRA Board Chair Jenny Morris and her board colleagues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund’s aim is to provide ongoing support that allows our members to continue to create new work and is open to external contributions by third parties wanting to support the long term careers of music creators.Those interested can contact apra@apra.com.au to find out how to get involved.

