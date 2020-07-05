 Sustainability Fund for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators announced with $100,000 from Australian Government - Noise11.com
APRA AMCOS

Sustainability Fund for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators announced with $100,000 from Australian Government

by Announcement on July 6, 2020

in News

APRA AMCOS announces today the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office’s round of the Sustainability Fund, a project assisted by the Australian Government. With a funding pool of $100,000, songwriter and composer members can apply for 50 one-time grants of $2,000 to enable them to continue to create and sustain career development.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said, “The Australian Government is providing $100,000 of funding under the Indigenous Contemporary Music program to the APRA AMCOS Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office. The funding will support talented Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators across the country, from our cities to regional and remote communities, with cash grants to help them manage the challenges of COVID-19. I encourage interested musicians to contact APRA AMCOS to find out more about how they can receive this vital support.”

Applications for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office’s Sustainability Fund open today with submissions due 20 July.

“These cash grants provide impactful financial assistance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander songwriters and composers with the intention to support the creation of new music during a very challenging time.

“Financial stress impedes music creators from doing what they do best. The $2,000 might be used for purchasing studio equipment or finishing an album or EP; it might also help to pay household bills or recoup lost touring income,” said Leah Flanagan, National Manager, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office.

Following a tremendous response from over 2,000 songwriter and composer members applying for the general Sustainability Fund, 225 successful applicants received a $2,000 grant at the close of financial year. The initial funding pool of $300,000, drawn from APRA Board’s decision to reduce their Director’s fees and a contribution from APRA AMCOS’ cultural fund, was given a boost with a generous contribution from Google.org Charitable Giving Fund.

And, the Sustainability Fund lives on. In addition to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office’s fund, a ‘top up’ of $200,000, made possible by the APRA Board, will be allocated to members from the current applicant pool.

The Sustainability Fund is an initiative led by APRA Board Chair Jenny Morris and her board colleagues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund’s aim is to provide ongoing support that allows our members to continue to create new work and is open to external contributions by third parties wanting to support the long term careers of music creators.Those interested can contact apra@apra.com.au to find out how to get involved.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

APRA AMCOS
APRA Music Awards To Be Virtual In 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing safety concerns, we’re saddened to announce that the 2020 APRA Music Awards will not be held in the usual live format for this year. The event was due to take place on Tuesday 28 April at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

March 27, 2020
APRA AMCOS
Entertainment Industry Concerns For Workers As COVID-19 Threatens Incomes

The following statement has been released by APRA AMCOS following concerns for the impact of working in the entertainment industry.

March 13, 2020
Justine Clarke
Justine Clarke To Host Screen Music Awards In Melbourne

Queen of children’s entertainment Justine Clarke has been announced as the host of the Screen Music Awards when it returns to Melbourne in November.

September 26, 2019
The Necks
The Necks to Receive 2019 Art Music Award

Experimental band The Necks will be the recipients of the 2019 Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music from APRA AMCOS.

July 31, 2019
Brian Ritchie, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
2019 Art Music Awards Finalists Revealed And Brian Ritchie is one of them

Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie has been nominated for the Excellence by an Individual Award at the 2019 APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards.

July 16, 2019
Lorrae McKenna
Lorrae McKenna Receives The APRA AMCOS Lighthouse Award

Melbourne based band manager Lorrae McKenna has been named as the recipient of the 2019 Lighthouse Award by APRA AMCOS.

May 21, 2019
Kate Miller-Heidke announces Helpmann Awards Nominations at Hamer Hall.
APRA Song of the Year Short List Reveals Incredible Diversity In Australian Music during 2018

The APRA Song of the Year short list has once again revealed an incredible list of homegrown talent.

February 4, 2019