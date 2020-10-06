Sydney’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival Bumped into 2021

The 2020 edition of Just For Laughs is no longer happening. Just For Laughs was due to begin in November. Its now moved to November / December 2021.

Instead the 2020 Virtual Just For Laughs will happen in a few days on 11 and 12 October.

Here are the announcements:

Due to implications of COVID-19 and the current international border restrictions, we regret to announce that the 2020 edition of the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival scheduled for this November will not take place. Just For Laughs would like to thank all the artists, venues and production personnel for their continuing cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time. Just For Laughs Sydney has become one of Australia’s premier comedy events and has presented some of the biggest comedians from Australia and overseas including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Russell Brand, Bill Bailey, Hannah Gadsby, Dave Hughes, Trevor Noah, John Cleese, Margaret Cho, Judith Lucy, Wil Anderson, Iliza Shlesinger, Tommy Little and many more. We look forward to sharing some laughs with our Australian audiences in person when JFL Sydney returns for its 10th Anniversary edition scheduled for November/December 2021. Till then, audiences in Australia, and around the world, will be able to participate in the Just For Laughs free digital event on October 9 and 10, 2020!

Just For Laughs is proud to reveal the first slate for the first-ever 100% free and 100% virtual Just For Laughs Festival. Presented by La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services, in collaboration with Loto-Québec. The Festival is taking place on October 10 & 11, 2020 (AEST) and will feature multiple, virtual comedy rooms with an array of comedic programming in many forms from In Conversations, Live discussions and keynotes to panels, designed specifically for online audiences. Comedy mega-star, Kevin Hart’s global comedy brand Laugh Out Loud (LOL) serves as the official programming partner for this year’s Festival, running his very own comedy room within the Festival. Their room will be dedicated to celebrating Comedy In Color, featuring a mix of live stand-up performances from top-tier talent and emerging comedians, live podcast tapings, and more. Within all of the JFL comedy rooms, you can expect appearances from over 100 artists including A-list comedy stars, Kevin Hart, Judd Apatow, Hannah Gadsby, Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler, Kenya Barris, Sarah Cooper, Wanda Sykes, Amber Ruffin, Jimmy Carr, Cedric the Entertainer, Ronny Chieng, Tituss Burgess, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Andy Kindler just to name a few. In addition, we will have stars from Crave’s Canada’s Drag Race, and CBS All Access’ Tooning Out The News joining for relevant and humorous panels; as well as performances from this year’s Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch and New Faces: Creators. Just For Laughs has worked tirelessly over the recent months to curate an inimitable comedy experience designed specifically for online audiences. Featuring special programming that focuses on today’s timely and important topics, the Just For Laughs Festival promises to be riveting, original, and definitely funny, while acting as a platform for discovery, satisfying all comedy fans’ cravings for new, live content after the industry’s abrupt disruption as a result of COVID-19.

For full line-up and details, visit festival.hahaha.com

