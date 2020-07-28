 Taj Farrant Records His First Single - Noise11.com
Taj Farrant Records His First Single

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2020

in News

11-year old guitar prodigy Taj Farrant has been in the studio recording his first single.

Taj first became know in public when he appeared on The Voice as an 8-year old. He was spotted by Ellen Degeneres and invited to perform on her hit TV talk show in the USA.

Now with a world in isolation and live performances still trying to get back to some sort of norm, Taj has entered a studio to start work on his first recordings.

Speaking to Noise11.com Taj said, “The new song I’m making is called ‘Can’t Sleep’. I wouldn’t sound its rocky. It blues. It gets sent off to Mars”.

Taj wrote the song with his friend Jake a month ago and put it down in Bryon Bay last weekend. He also has a reality TV show coming. “The first episode has been filmed and being sent off. There are a lot more episodes coming,” he says.

“There is a camera on me all the time, there is one watching me now. There are cameras everywhere”.

Watch the complete Taj Farrant interview from Noise11.com:

