 Tame Impala Share ‘Lost In Yesterday’ Video - Noise11.com
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Tame Impala Share ‘Lost In Yesterday’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2020

in News

Kevin Parker has shared the new Tame Impala video ‘Lost In You’.

‘Lost In You’ is the latest taster for Tame Impala’s fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’, due 14 February. The video was made by Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey (aka Terri Timely).

Tame Impala Australia and New Zealand dates are:

AUCKLAND Thursday 16 April – Spark Arena (All Ages)
BRISBANE Saturday 18 April – Brisbane Entertainment Centre (All Ages)
SYDNEY Monday 20 April – Qudos Bank Arena (All Ages)
MELBOURNE Thursday 23 April – Rod Laver Arena (All Ages)
ADELAIDE Saturday 25 April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena (All Ages)
PERTH Tuesday 28 April – RAC Arena (All Ages)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette To Perform Jagged Little Pill In Sydney and Melbourne

Alanis Morissette has expanded her Bluesfest performance with two additional shows for Sydney and Melbourne in April.

1 hour ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
INXS Legend Andrew Farriss On His Recent Australia Day Honor

INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss was extremely humble in talking about his recent Australia Day honor when he was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

16 hours ago
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Premiere ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’ Video

Pearl Jam have debuted a big budget video for ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’.

16 hours ago
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Gorillaz Tease New Music Project

The virtual band - created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - have announced plans for the mysterious new project after posting a cryptic teaser video for something titled ‘Gorillaz present Song Machine’.

17 hours ago
Billy Joel, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Billy Joel’s Motorcycles Trashed In Robbery

Billy Joel's motorcycles have been destroyed after thieves broke into the star's Long Island home.

1 day ago
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall
Courtney Love To Receive Icon Award from NME

Courtney Love will be the 2020 recipient of NME's Icon Award.

1 day ago
Roachford
Andrew Roachford Receives MBE From Princess Anne

Andrew Roachford, who is the main force behind the band Roachford, was honoured with the title for his services to music on Wednesday (29.01.20) at Buckingham Palace, where he was joined by his mother Kathleen, brother Stephen and cousin Louise Roachford-Gould.

1 day ago