Tame Impala Share ‘Lost In Yesterday’ Video

Kevin Parker has shared the new Tame Impala video ‘Lost In You’.

‘Lost In You’ is the latest taster for Tame Impala’s fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’, due 14 February. The video was made by Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey (aka Terri Timely).

Tame Impala Australia and New Zealand dates are:

AUCKLAND Thursday 16 April – Spark Arena (All Ages)

BRISBANE Saturday 18 April – Brisbane Entertainment Centre (All Ages)

SYDNEY Monday 20 April – Qudos Bank Arena (All Ages)

MELBOURNE Thursday 23 April – Rod Laver Arena (All Ages)

ADELAIDE Saturday 25 April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena (All Ages)

PERTH Tuesday 28 April – RAC Arena (All Ages)

