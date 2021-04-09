 Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet

by Music-News.com on April 10, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.

The singer previewed the title track on Good Morning America on Thursday, and then offered another sneak preview of Breathe (Taylor’s Version), featuring Colbie Caillat, on Tumblr.

She also recruited Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to help her promote Friday’s new release.

The 18-year-old Drivers License hitmaker and singer-songwriter Gray appeared in a TikTok video dancing on a bed as another re-recorded track, You Belong with Me, played.

“You ok? no. fearless (taylor’s version) comes out tonight,” Gray captioned the footage. “here’s a sneak peek of one of our favorites.”

Swift previously leaked new versions of Love Story, Mr. Perfectly Fine, a previously unheard collaboration with Maren Morris, called You All Over Me, and Wildest Dreams.

Last weekend, Swift revealed the track listing for the Fearless bonus album, explaining it will include 27 tunes from the project’s recording sessions.

She is in the process of re-recording her old hits to thwart the new rights owners’ efforts to make money off the originals.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

will.i.am photo by Ros O'Gorman
will.i.am Creates Hi-Tech Face Mask

will.i.am has created a futuristic face covering to help people protect themselves and others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

2 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Another Album Ready To Go

Coldplay's new album is reportedly imminent.

2 days ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Says His Ex Is Making Up Abuse Claims

Dr. Dre has slammed his estranged wife's allegations of domestic abuse as "appalling", insisting the accusations were made up to land her a bigger divorce settlement.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Reissues Joe Jonas Breakup Song

Taylor Swift has revisited her split from Joe Jonas for the latest From the Vault gem ahead of her Fearless album re-release on Friday.

2 days ago
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell Williams Demands Investigation Into Cousin’s Death

Pharrell Williams is demanding federal authorities investigate the Virginia police shooting which led to the death of his cousin.

3 days ago
Lily Allen
Lily Allen Once Had Liposuction Where?

Lily Allen once lied to a lover and told him she'd had a hip replacement operation because she was too embarrassed to come clean about having liposuction.

3 days ago
Rise Against, L-R: Joe Principe, Tim McIlrath, Zach Blair, Brandon Barnes Photo credit: Wyatt Troll
Rise Against Release New Music ‘Nowhere Generation’

Rise Against have released the title track of their upcoming album ‘Nowhere Generation’ ahead of its June release.

3 days ago