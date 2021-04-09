Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.

The singer previewed the title track on Good Morning America on Thursday, and then offered another sneak preview of Breathe (Taylor’s Version), featuring Colbie Caillat, on Tumblr.

She also recruited Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to help her promote Friday’s new release.

The 18-year-old Drivers License hitmaker and singer-songwriter Gray appeared in a TikTok video dancing on a bed as another re-recorded track, You Belong with Me, played.

“You ok? no. fearless (taylor’s version) comes out tonight,” Gray captioned the footage. “here’s a sneak peek of one of our favorites.”

Swift previously leaked new versions of Love Story, Mr. Perfectly Fine, a previously unheard collaboration with Maren Morris, called You All Over Me, and Wildest Dreams.

Last weekend, Swift revealed the track listing for the Fearless bonus album, explaining it will include 27 tunes from the project’s recording sessions.

She is in the process of re-recording her old hits to thwart the new rights owners’ efforts to make money off the originals.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments