 Taylor Swift Set To Release First Vault Song - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Set To Release First Vault Song

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 25, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift is set to release the first song in her ‘From the Vault’ series on Thursday (25.03.21).

Swift has revealed she will drop the track, titled ‘You All Over Me (From the Vault)’, this week as the first of six never-before-heard songs that will be featured on her re-recorded ‘Fearless’ album.

‘You All Over Me (From the Vault)’ also features Maren Morris’ backing vocals, and has been produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Posting about the track on Instagram, Taylor wrote: “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first “From the Vault” song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault).

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe – can’t wait for you to hear it (sic)”

Taylor announced in 2019 she plans to re-record her first six albums after her master recordings were acquired by Scooter Braun.

Swift released ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ last month, and at the time announced the re-recorded version of her second album ‘Fearless’ is “done” and will be released “soon”.

She wrote on social media: “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ is done and will be with you soon.

“It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ will be out tonight.”

And in a lengthy statement, Taylor revealed her ‘From the Vault’ collection includes songs she wrote between the ages of 16 and 18.

She added: “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album. Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.

“This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

