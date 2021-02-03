 Taylor Swift Sued By Themepark Over Evermore - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift Sued By Themepark Over Evermore

by Music-News.com on February 4, 2021

in News

The owners of a fantasy park in Utah are suing Taylor Swift for trademark infringement.

Evermore theme park’s owners have claimed the pop star gaffed when she slapped ‘Evermore’ – the title of her latest album – on merchandise, asserting they own the copyright to the name.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the park argued they trademarked ‘Evermore’ back in 2004, and Taylor’s merchandise online is causing confusion in the marketplace. They insist Swift’s use of the name is hurting their bottom line, and are seeking millions in damages, alleging that after Swift’s album was released on December 11, search results for the theme park dropped on Google.

Taylor’s lawyers have called the legal action “baseless” and added that the singer-songwriter styled her new album “in a way that is entirely distinct” from the park’s aesthetic. They have also said they refused to comply with a cease and desist letter the park sent to Swift late last year.

Swift’s album, which she released as a surprise follow-up to last year’s bestselling release Folklore, spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 at the end of 2020.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

