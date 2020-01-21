Taylor Swift’s Mother Is Fighting A Brain Tumour

Taylor Swift has confirmed her mother is battling a brain tumour.

Taylor’s mum Andrea was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and last year, it was revealed that the illness had returned, with Taylor penning the song Soon You’ll Get Better for her album Lover about her experiences.

In a new interview with Variety, Taylor confirmed that, during Andrea’s treatment, doctors discovered a tumour on her brain, presenting a whole new set of issues the family hadn’t dealt with before.

“The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before,” she said. “So, it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Taylor went on to note that her mum’s health issues are the reason she won’t be going on a full tour in support of Lover this summer.

Instead, she will be performing four Lover Fest dates in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts in July, after a 12-date festival run in Europe and South America.

“This is a year where I have to be there for my family – there’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home,” the 30-year-old previously told Billboard of her plans for 2020.

