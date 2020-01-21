 Taylor Swift's Mother Is Fighting A Brain Tumour - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Frontier Touring, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Taylor Swift performing at Etihad Stadium, Melbourne Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift’s Mother Is Fighting A Brain Tumour

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2020

in News

Taylor Swift has confirmed her mother is battling a brain tumour.

Taylor’s mum Andrea was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and last year, it was revealed that the illness had returned, with Taylor penning the song Soon You’ll Get Better for her album Lover about her experiences.

In a new interview with Variety, Taylor confirmed that, during Andrea’s treatment, doctors discovered a tumour on her brain, presenting a whole new set of issues the family hadn’t dealt with before.

“The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before,” she said. “So, it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Taylor went on to note that her mum’s health issues are the reason she won’t be going on a full tour in support of Lover this summer.

Instead, she will be performing four Lover Fest dates in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts in July, after a 12-date festival run in Europe and South America.

“This is a year where I have to be there for my family – there’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home,” the 30-year-old previously told Billboard of her plans for 2020.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith

Aerosmith drummer and co-founder Joey Kramer is suing his band Aerosmith for preventing him from performing with the band.

45 mins ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he is battling Parkinson's disease.

2 hours ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Are Planning A Spoken Word Tour

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein are set to bring 'Debbie Harry & Chris Stein In Conversation' to the UK this April.

6 hours ago
Christina Milian
Christina Milian Welcomes New Son

Christina Milian is a new mum.

8 hours ago
Solange
Solange Cancels Two Sydney Shows Due To Illness

Singer Solange has pulled the plug on two of her upcoming residency shows at Australia's famed Sydney Opera House due to an undisclosed medical issue.

8 hours ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Teases Comeback

Adele sent fans into a frenzy when she recently uploaded a mysterious new video to her YouTube channel.

9 hours ago
10cc, photo ros ogorman
Graham Gouldman Recruits Ringo Starr For New Album

10cc founder and songwriter Graham Gouldman has picked up a guy called Ringo to play on his next album.

18 hours ago