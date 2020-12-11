The Avalanches Debut The Divine Chord Video With MGMT and Johnny Marr - Noise11.com

The Avalanches third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ has been released and so has a new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr.

‘We Will Always Love You’, the third album for The Avalanches, comes four years after ‘Wildflower’ and 20 years after ‘Since I Left you’.

‘We Will Always Love You’ is chock filled with special guests including River Cuomo of Weezer, Blood Orange, Perry Farrell, Tricky, Sampa The Great, Leon Bridges and Kurt Vile.

The album was recorded at Melbourne’s Sing Sing Studios.

Tony DiBlasi of The Avalanches spoke with Noise11 about ‘We Will Always Love You’.

