The Avalanches To Play Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

The Avalanches will perform at the revamped Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 23 April, performing for the audience in an all-new formatted seating plan.
The Bowl is undergoing a $500,000 upgrade to restructure the venue for a better Covid-free future. That will include a smaller stage for multiple activity to disperse the crowds and new Pod areas for smaller groups to socially distance.
And so Melbourne’s The Avalanches will be able to debut live their new album ‘We Will Always Love You’ at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.
THE AVALANCHES LIVE
With special guests
Friday 23 April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Tickets
Presale available from Friday 18 December 12pm – Monday 21 December 11am AEDT
General onsale starts Monday 21 December 12pm AEDT
Download venue map here
Stalls Tables
Groups of 2 or 4 at $109.90 per person
Balcony
Balcony A – Groups of 2 at $99.90 per person
Balcony B – Single tickets sold at $99.90 per person
Private Decks
Terrace – Groups of 4 at $99.90 per person
Front Lawn Decks – Groups of 4 at $99.90 per person
Decks Front Row – Groups of 6 at $84.90 per person
Decks Back Row – Groups of 6 at $79.90 per person
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook