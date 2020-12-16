The Avalanches To Play Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

The Avalanches will perform at the revamped Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 23 April, performing for the audience in an all-new formatted seating plan.

The Bowl is undergoing a $500,000 upgrade to restructure the venue for a better Covid-free future. That will include a smaller stage for multiple activity to disperse the crowds and new Pod areas for smaller groups to socially distance.

And so Melbourne’s The Avalanches will be able to debut live their new album ‘We Will Always Love You’ at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

THE AVALANCHES LIVE

With special guests

Friday 23 April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tickets

Presale available from Friday 18 December 12pm – Monday 21 December 11am AEDT

General onsale starts Monday 21 December 12pm AEDT

Download venue map here

Stalls Tables

Groups of 2 or 4 at $109.90 per person

Balcony

Balcony A – Groups of 2 at $99.90 per person

Balcony B – Single tickets sold at $99.90 per person

Private Decks

Terrace – Groups of 4 at $99.90 per person

Front Lawn Decks – Groups of 4 at $99.90 per person

Decks Front Row – Groups of 6 at $84.90 per person

Decks Back Row – Groups of 6 at $79.90 per person

