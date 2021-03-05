The Badloves Get On Board A Vinyl Tour - Noise11.com

The Badloves will head around Australia to support the first ever vinyl release of their classic ‘Get On Board’ album.

‘Get On Board’ was released in 1993 at the height of the CD format. It was not released on vinyl in its day. The album spent 69 weeks on the chart and generated the singles Lost, Memphis, I Remember, and Green Limousine. The band then went on to be nominated for five ARIA Awards – Album of The Year, Single of The Year (Lost), Breakthrough Artist – Album, Breakthrough Artist – Single (Lost), and Best New Talent. The band secured two awards for Breakthrough Artist – Album and Breakthrough Artist – Single.

THE BADLOVES NATIONAL TOUR DATES

Saturday 20th March

Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC

Sunday 21st March

Arcobar, Heatherton, VIC

Sunday 4th April

The Briars, Mount Martha, VIC

*This show is part of the Peninsula Music Festival*

Sunday 11th April

The Corner Hotel, Richmond, VIC

Saturday 17th April

Ravo Blues & Roots Festival, Ravenswood, WA

Sunday 18th April

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday 22nd April

Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW

Friday 23rd April

Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday 24th April

Tallagandra Winery, NSW

Thursday 29th April

Southport Yacht Club, QLD

Friday 30th April

Jindalee Hotel, Jindalee, QLD

Saturday 1st May

The Lounge, Nundah, QLD

Thursday 29th April

The Wallaby Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday 16th July

Camelot Lounge, Marrickville, NSW

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments