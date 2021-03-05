 The Badloves Get On Board A Vinyl Tour - Noise11.com
The Badloves will head around Australia to support the first ever vinyl release of their classic ‘Get On Board’ album.

‘Get On Board’ was released in 1993 at the height of the CD format. It was not released on vinyl in its day. The album spent 69 weeks on the chart and generated the singles Lost, Memphis, I Remember, and Green Limousine. The band then went on to be nominated for five ARIA Awards – Album of The Year, Single of The Year (Lost), Breakthrough Artist – Album, Breakthrough Artist – Single (Lost), and Best New Talent. The band secured two awards for Breakthrough Artist – Album and Breakthrough Artist – Single.

THE BADLOVES NATIONAL TOUR DATES

Saturday 20th March
Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC

Sunday 21st March
Arcobar, Heatherton, VIC

Sunday 4th April
The Briars, Mount Martha, VIC
*This show is part of the Peninsula Music Festival*

Sunday 11th April
The Corner Hotel, Richmond, VIC

Saturday 17th April
Ravo Blues & Roots Festival, Ravenswood, WA

Sunday 18th April
The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday 22nd April
Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW

Friday 23rd April
Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday 24th April
Tallagandra Winery, NSW

Thursday 29th April
Southport Yacht Club, QLD

Friday 30th April
Jindalee Hotel, Jindalee, QLD

Saturday 1st May
The Lounge, Nundah, QLD

Thursday 29th April
The Wallaby Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday 16th July
Camelot Lounge, Marrickville, NSW

