The Badloves Get On Board A Vinyl Tour - Noise11.com

The Badloves will head around Australia to support the first ever vinyl release of their classic ‘Get On Board’ album.
‘Get On Board’ was released in 1993 at the height of the CD format. It was not released on vinyl in its day. The album spent 69 weeks on the chart and generated the singles Lost, Memphis, I Remember, and Green Limousine. The band then went on to be nominated for five ARIA Awards – Album of The Year, Single of The Year (Lost), Breakthrough Artist – Album, Breakthrough Artist – Single (Lost), and Best New Talent. The band secured two awards for Breakthrough Artist – Album and Breakthrough Artist – Single.
THE BADLOVES NATIONAL TOUR DATES
Saturday 20th March
Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC
Sunday 21st March
Arcobar, Heatherton, VIC
Sunday 4th April
The Briars, Mount Martha, VIC
*This show is part of the Peninsula Music Festival*
Sunday 11th April
The Corner Hotel, Richmond, VIC
Saturday 17th April
Ravo Blues & Roots Festival, Ravenswood, WA
Sunday 18th April
The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Thursday 22nd April
Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW
Friday 23rd April
Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday 24th April
Tallagandra Winery, NSW
Thursday 29th April
Southport Yacht Club, QLD
Friday 30th April
Jindalee Hotel, Jindalee, QLD
Saturday 1st May
The Lounge, Nundah, QLD
Thursday 29th April
The Wallaby Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD
Friday 16th July
Camelot Lounge, Marrickville, NSW
