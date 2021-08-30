 The Beatles ‘Love’ Returns To Vegas - Noise11.com
The Beatles Love

The Beatles ‘Love’ Returns To Vegas

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2021

in News

The Beatles’ Cirque du Soleil theatre show ‘Love’ has reopened in Las Vegas after being shut doing the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Love’ was forced to close for nearly 17 months but went back on stage on 26 August 2021.

Eric Grilly, Cirque du Soleil senior vice president, said, “To see LOVE’s long-awaited return receive overwhelming enthusiasm and excitement is a dream we’ve been waiting for. We’re honored to be able to perform night after night again and continue delivering a world-class theatrical experience for which we’re known.”

A Cirque du Soleil creation and co-production with Apple Corps Ltd. and MGM Resorts International, LOVE celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip as a cast of 70 artists showcase aerial acrobatics, vibrant visuals and high energy choreography on a 360-degree stage. Since opening to rave reviews on June 30, 2006, LOVE has performed to more than 10 million audience members and has been honored with three GRAMMY Awards.
Intermission is over! The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m.and 9:30 p.m. through October 2, and Tuesday – Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. beginning October 5.

