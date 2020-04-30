The Beatles Release Third Downloadable Yellow Submarine Colouring In Book

The Beatles have issued a third Yellow Submarine colouring in book for your isolation fun.
The Beatles started a weekly colouring contest for fans. You can download the books for free at The Beatles website.
This weeks colouring in book is at:
https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_3.pdf
Here are the previous two batches of drawings:
https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_1.pdf
https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_2.pdf
Once you download and colour in the drawings you can then post them to The Beatles social media pages.
Last weekend, The Beatles broadcast a one-off sing-a-long screening on ‘Yellow Submarine’ at their YouTube channel. The event generated 70,000 live streams.
We're offering free colouring in pictures for you to enjoy while we stay home. Complete yours and upload to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #painttheyellowsub for your chance to be featured on the official Beatles channels – https://t.co/DqwgpOBMkh pic.twitter.com/Vi6IONN6mO
— The Beatles Store (@thebeatlesstore) April 15, 2020
#painttheyellowsub pic.twitter.com/Ujz7Tz6HQ7
— Stephrock (@stephrock) April 20, 2020
#painttheyellowsub 💛💦
.
.https://t.co/gy7yIyRTFW pic.twitter.com/5DnUzjbOZM
— María González (@vm_estudios) April 18, 2020
昨日Twitterで見かけたビートルズ公式塗り絵。今日一日中やってた🎨
というか、調子に乗ってコラージュ✂️までしているので、もう塗り絵の範疇を超えている😅 pic.twitter.com/JfMnTUubGu
— ちか@fab chic (@sergeantmajor29) April 17, 2020
#painttheyellowsub
✌ @thebeatles @thebeatlesstore pic.twitter.com/oUd7U0gcvi
— GCG98🖤💀☮ ||𝔇𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔩𝔦𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 𝔏𝔬𝔳𝔢𝔯𝔰~ (@GCG981_2) April 17, 2020
