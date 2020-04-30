 The Beatles Release Third Downloadable Yellow Submarine Colouring In Book - Noise11.com
The Beatles Yellow Submarine

The Beatles Release Third Downloadable Yellow Submarine Colouring In Book

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2020

in News

The Beatles have issued a third Yellow Submarine colouring in book for your isolation fun.

The Beatles started a weekly colouring contest for fans. You can download the books for free at The Beatles website.

This weeks colouring in book is at:

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_3.pdf

Here are the previous two batches of drawings:

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_1.pdf

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_2.pdf

Once you download and colour in the drawings you can then post them to The Beatles social media pages.

Last weekend, The Beatles broadcast a one-off sing-a-long screening on ‘Yellow Submarine’ at their YouTube channel. The event generated 70,000 live streams.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young ‘Road of Plenty’ Album Features Charley Drayton As A Bass Player

Neil Young has announced another archive called ‘Road of Plenty’ and Charley Drayton is the bass player on the record.

2 days ago
The Seekers Hidden Treasures
The Seekers to Release Rarities Album

An album of rarities from The Seekers will be released in May.

2 days ago
The Beatles Yellow Submarine
The Beatles Yellow Submarine Generated 70,000 Live Streams

The Beatles streamed a sing-a-long version of their animated movie ‘Yellow Submarine’ on Saturday April 25 (USA, UK) and 26th (Australia) with 70,000 fans joining in for the event.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
UPDATED: The Rolling Stones Debut New Song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

A new song by The Rolling Stones has been released. According to the Stones forum the track will be called ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

6 days ago
Beatles Yellow Submarine colouring in
Isolation Fun: Colour In The Beatles Yellow Submarine

The Beatles have some freebie fun for the whole family in isolation. Each week, The Beatles.com website is giving a free download of Yellow Submarine drawings to download, print and colour in.

7 days ago
Delaney and Bonnie Copenhagen
Delaney & Bonnie Live Album With Eric Clapton and George Harrison Released

The historic recording of Delaney & Bonnie live in Copenhagen, 1969 with Eric Clapton and George Harrison as part of their band, has been officially released as ‘Live In Denmark, 1969’.

7 days ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Avoids LA Traffic Offence With A Well Placed Fleetwood Mac Name-dropping

Neil Finns’ membership of Fleetwood Mac has helped him avoid a fine when pulled over by police in Los Angeles.

April 21, 2020