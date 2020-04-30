The Beatles Release Third Downloadable Yellow Submarine Colouring In Book

The Beatles have issued a third Yellow Submarine colouring in book for your isolation fun.

The Beatles started a weekly colouring contest for fans. You can download the books for free at The Beatles website.

This weeks colouring in book is at:

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_3.pdf

Here are the previous two batches of drawings:

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_1.pdf

https://files.thebeatles.com/Week_2.pdf

Once you download and colour in the drawings you can then post them to The Beatles social media pages.

Last weekend, The Beatles broadcast a one-off sing-a-long screening on ‘Yellow Submarine’ at their YouTube channel. The event generated 70,000 live streams.

We're offering free colouring in pictures for you to enjoy while we stay home. Complete yours and upload to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #painttheyellowsub for your chance to be featured on the official Beatles channels – https://t.co/DqwgpOBMkh pic.twitter.com/Vi6IONN6mO — The Beatles Store (@thebeatlesstore) April 15, 2020

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments