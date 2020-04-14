 The Black Sorrows To Perform For Second Memo Music Hall Live Stream - Noise11.com
Memo Music Hall The Black Sorrows 26 April

The Black Sorrows To Perform For Second Memo Music Hall Live Stream

by Paul Cashmere on April 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Joe Camilleri will gather up The Black Sorrows for the second event in the Memo Music Hall Live Stream concert series.

As Memo Music Hall transitions from Dance Hall to Digital over the lockdown period Joe will demonstrate the fine art of social distancing on 26 April. Memo Music Hall is spread out over 750 square meters making it easy for the band members to separate.

“Hello Everybody, Joe Camilleri here. The band and I have been invited to play Memo Music Hall on 26 April. It’s a wonderful place to play. Every musician on the planet stopped working in March. So I hope you’re able to sit back, forget about the craziness that’s a upon us and tune into something else. Spend an hour with us while we all wait for the world to change again.”

The show will feature:

Joe Camileri (vocals and sax)
Claude Carranza (guitar)
James Black (keys)
Mark Gray (bass)
Tony Floyd (drums)

Tickets for the digitally streamed concert available on www.memomusichall.com.au and follow the links.

