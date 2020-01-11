The Boomtown Rats To Release First Album Since 1984

The Boomtown Rats will release their first album since 1984 in March 2020. ‘Citizens of Boomtown’ has been previewed with the track ‘Trash Glam Baby’.

The current line-up of The Boomtown Rats’ is Bob Geldof in lead vocals and guitar, Garry Roberts on lead guitar, Pete Briquette on bass and keyboards and Simon Crowe on drums. All were original members of the band.

The Boomtown Rats formed in Dublin in 1975. Their biggest hit ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ (1979) reached no 1 in the UK and Australia but tapped out at no 73 in the USA.

They also reached no 18 in Australia with ‘Banana Republic’ in 1980 but didn’t have any more hits.

In the UK and Ireland, they are also known for ‘Rat Trap’.

Lead singer Bob Geldof made his big screen debut as Pink in Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

Bob Geldof also set up Live Aid. The Boomtown Rats performing at Live Aid in front of 72,000 people in Wembley Stadium, London on the 13th July, 1985. The event was organised by Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine disaster.

‘Citizens of Boomtown’ will be released on 13 March.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments