 The Cat Empire To Play Their Final Show At Bluesfest - Noise11.com
The Cat Empire To Play Their Final Show At Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on November 3, 2021

in News

The Cat Empire will be no more after their Bluesfest show. Bluesfest will be the final show for The Cat Empire.

Festival Director, Peter Noble OAM announced this morning, “It’s going to be a magnificent celebration when The Cat Empire play their final ever show Easter Thursday at Bluesfest after 20 years, including an incredible 16 performances at Bluesfest in that time. We always believed they would be a major band, everywhere, when we first saw them play at the Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, all those years ago, and booked them as a result. Now they are known and loved all over the world. It will be interesting to see what everyone from the original lineup does in future.

“Felix & Ollie have advised they will be launching The Cat Empire II soon … can’t wait, but meantime … we get to say ‘Goodbye, Goodbye’ before we say ‘Hello, Hello’ again.

“And with Caravãna Sun and Tijuana Cartel BOTH performing on the main stage immediately before them, it’s going to be a truly memorable occasion.”

“Thursday, 14th of April at Bluesfest 2022 is set to be bigger and better than any Opening Night we’ve had before, which will feature a number of very special performances which will ONLY HAPPEN THAT EVENING! So, it’s certainly not to be missed”.

The Cat Empire will headline the opening night of Bluesfest on Thursday 14 April 2021.

