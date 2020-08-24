The Killers Outsell The Entire Top 2-20 In UK

The Killers dominate this week’s Official Chart Update with their new album Imploding The Mirage which is set to become their sixth straight UK Number 1 studio album.

The Las Vegas band’s new record is outselling the rest of the Top 20 combined in pursuit of the top spot, having racked up the most physical and download sales across the weekend.

With just shy of 44,000 chart sales logged in its first three days on sale, Imploding The Mirage is close to becoming the fastest-selling album of the year. In June, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica shifted 53,000 chart sales in its first seven days of release. This is made even more impressive in that Imploding The Mirage is not available on vinyl until October.

All five of The Killers previous studio albums have reached the top spot of the Official Albums Chart, with the band claiming a further two Top 10 albums with a B-sides collection and greatest hits. View our ranking of The Killers’ biggest albums in sales order.

Synth-pop legends Erasure are at Number 2 with their eighteenth studio album The Neon, in line to become their highest-charting album in 26 years. The Neon is the bestseller on vinyl so far this week.

Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Jamie Webster rounds out an all-new midweek Top 3 with his debut album We Get By. The collection documents “the struggles, joys and escapes of everyday working-class life” and is the culmination of Jamie’s rise in popularity following football post-match gigs.

Scottish group The Waterboys are at Number 6 with their latest album Good Luck Seeker, on track to mark their first time in the Top 10 since June 1993.

Indie rock group Bright Eyes are eyeing up their highest-charting album ever with Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was (11), Troye Sivan’s new EP In A Dream is scoping a Top 20 debut (13) and illustrious US rapper Nas is aiming for his seventh UK Top 40 album with King’s Disease (20).

Mancunian indie-pop group Lottery Winners are at 21 with Sounds of Isolation, Swedish rockers Blues Pills sit at 26 currently with Holy Moly, British saxophonist Nubya Garcia occupies 29 with her debut album Source, and PJ Harvey’s 1993 Top 10 album Rid Of Me is at 37 following a reissue.

