 The Killers Outsell The Entire Top 2-20 In UK - Noise11.com
The Killers photo by Anton Corbijn

The Killers photo by Anton Corbijn

The Killers Outsell The Entire Top 2-20 In UK

by Music-News.com on August 25, 2020

in News

The Killers dominate this week’s Official Chart Update with their new album Imploding The Mirage which is set to become their sixth straight UK Number 1 studio album.

The Las Vegas band’s new record is outselling the rest of the Top 20 combined in pursuit of the top spot, having racked up the most physical and download sales across the weekend.

With just shy of 44,000 chart sales logged in its first three days on sale, Imploding The Mirage is close to becoming the fastest-selling album of the year. In June, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica shifted 53,000 chart sales in its first seven days of release. This is made even more impressive in that Imploding The Mirage is not available on vinyl until October.

All five of The Killers previous studio albums have reached the top spot of the Official Albums Chart, with the band claiming a further two Top 10 albums with a B-sides collection and greatest hits. View our ranking of The Killers’ biggest albums in sales order.

Synth-pop legends Erasure are at Number 2 with their eighteenth studio album The Neon, in line to become their highest-charting album in 26 years. The Neon is the bestseller on vinyl so far this week.

Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Jamie Webster rounds out an all-new midweek Top 3 with his debut album We Get By. The collection documents “the struggles, joys and escapes of everyday working-class life” and is the culmination of Jamie’s rise in popularity following football post-match gigs.

Scottish group The Waterboys are at Number 6 with their latest album Good Luck Seeker, on track to mark their first time in the Top 10 since June 1993.

Indie rock group Bright Eyes are eyeing up their highest-charting album ever with Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was (11), Troye Sivan’s new EP In A Dream is scoping a Top 20 debut (13) and illustrious US rapper Nas is aiming for his seventh UK Top 40 album with King’s Disease (20).

Mancunian indie-pop group Lottery Winners are at 21 with Sounds of Isolation, Swedish rockers Blues Pills sit at 26 currently with Holy Moly, British saxophonist Nubya Garcia occupies 29 with her debut album Source, and PJ Harvey’s 1993 Top 10 album Rid Of Me is at 37 following a reissue.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Brandon Flowers Wrote The New Killers Album In Lockdown

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers used the Covid-19 lockdown to pen a new album - even though the group only released their latest record on Friday.

52 mins ago
Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
BREAKING NEWS: Justin Townes Earle Has Died Aged 38

Alt-Country singer songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away at the age of 38.

1 day ago
Biffy Clyro - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro Premiere ‘Space’ VIDEO

Biffy Clyro’s fourth focus track from the new ‘The Celebration of Endings’ is ‘Space’.

4 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Remains Unchanged

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears remains the sole conservator of her estate, despite the singer's request for him to step down.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Covers Student’s Tuition Fees

Taylor Swift has assisted a teenager in the U.K. with her university dreams by donating more than $30,000 (£22,700) to cover her tuition fees.

5 days ago
Dizzee Rascal. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Dizzee Rascal Confirms New Album

Dizzee Rascal - whose most recent record was 2017's 'Raskit' - has announced plans for the highly anticipated follow-up, and he is set to release 'E3 AF' in autumn.

5 days ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill Make A Song Together

Mariah Carey has joined forces with Lauryn Hill on a new track - the first single from her upcoming compilation album, The Rarities.

6 days ago