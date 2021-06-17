 The Killers Remake ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ With Bruce Springsteen - Noise11.com
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers Remake ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ With Bruce Springsteen

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2021

in News

The Killers have a new version of their 2008 song ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ with Bruce Springsteen. The new edition is just called ‘Dustland’ because the fairytale is no longer necessary because Brandon Flowers has now realized his fantasy of singing with Springsteen.

The original song lyrics refer to Flowers’ mother and father who in the song are referred to as “Cinderella’ and ‘Sick Chrome American Prince’. Brandon’s mother was battling brain cancer at the time the song was released. She died a few years later. “Now Cinderella don’t you go to sleep… Don’t you know the kingdom’s under siege / And everybody needs you”.

With Springsteen now being part of the song the simple ‘Dustland’ title stands alongside Springsteen’s “land” songs ‘Badlands’, ‘Jungleland’ and ‘The Promised Land’.

“Bruce has written a lot about people like my parents and found a whole lot of beauty in other invisible people’s hopes and dreams. Their struggles and their losses,” Brandon tweeted this week.

“I’m grateful to him for opening this door for me. I’m grateful to my parents for their example to me. Now go and find something new out about your dad, give your mom a big hug and for god’s sake listen to Bruce Springsteen.”

