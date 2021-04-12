 The Libertines Announce Their Reformation - Noise11.com
The Libertines

The Libertines Announce Their Reformation

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2021

in News

The Libertines have announced the ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, and co will embark on a 15-date run this November and December across the UK, for what will mark their first shows in two years.

The jaunt includes two consecutive nights at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on December 10 and December 11.

The band’s return to the venue in north London follows the ‘I Get Along’ group’s raucous 2003 shows there.

The tour news comes days after The Libertines teased an announcement.

The indie legends took to Twitter to share a clip of old concert footage and revealed news was imminent.

Soundtracked to 2003’s ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’, they simply captioned the video: “Giddy-up…” along with the eyes emoji.

At the end, text popped up reading: “ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING.”

Meanwhile, co-frontman Carl revealed they were working with The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett on their long-awaited new album in 2019.

The Libertines follow-up to 2015 LP ‘Anthems for Doomed Youth’ is set to see them step “out of the zone” after their sessions with the ‘Firestarter’ hitmaker and record producer.

Carl said at the time: “You can’t hurry it up but yeah, it’s [the album is] coming.

“We’ve been doing some really interesting stuff, working with Liam [Howlett] from The Prodigy, which on some tracks are out of the zone of the stuff we’ve done before.

“I think we’re taking a different approach where we just go in and everyone just does what they’re feeling in whatever style. We don’t limit ourselves.”

It was previously revealed that The Prodigy’s touring guitarist Olly Burden is also involved.

Last year, the songwriter admitted that it was tricky finishing the record amid the global pandemic, with Pete living in France and bassist John Hassall in Denmark.

He said: “It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID. We started writing here, and that was going really well but John [Hassall, bass] is in Denmark and Pete [Doherty] is in France. It’s been a fuck to travel.

“We’re just waiting to get back on it, really. We’re all writing and it’s all positive. We’re just waiting to get back and lay stuff down, it’s just a matter of when. It would be nice if we could do it here. That would make a lot of sense. We’ve never been readier. We just need to get together and do it.”

The Libertines 2021 tour dates are:

November 25 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
November 26 – Centre, Brighton
November 27 – UEA, Norwich
November 29 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
November 30 – O2 Academy, Leeds
December 1 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
December 3 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
December 4 – Uni The Mountford Hall, Liverpool
December 6 – Academy, Manchester
December 9 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
December 10 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
December 11 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
December 13 – O2 Academy, Bristol
December 14 – Rock City, Nottingham
December 16 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

