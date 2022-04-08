The Long and Short of It Release Debut Song with More to Come through Ambition - Noise11.com

Ambition founder Robert Rigby has stepped into Artist Development and has today launched the Melbourne Country Music duo The Long and Short of It.

The Long and Short of It are David Baird and Patsy Toop. The pair went to Nashville to record in 2013 and met producer Kenny Royster, who worked with Luke Combs. Royster collaborated with David and Patsy on this song ‘Cowboy Lonesome’, released today through Ambition.

Royster works out of Direct Image Studios in Nashville. Dave and Patsy recorded their vocals in Melbourne and then made the video with Haili Idal of All Events Video Production.

The Long and Short Of It will release their debut album ‘Midnight Choir’ through Ambition in June.

