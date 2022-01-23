 The Meat Loaf Album Most Fans Don’t Know About - Noise11.com
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

The Meat Loaf Album Most Fans Don’t Know About

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2022

in News

One year before the release of ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, Meat Loaf was a featured lead singer on a Ted Nugent album.

Nugent’s ‘Free For All’ was released in October 1976, exactly one year before ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ in October, 1977.

On ‘Free For All’, Meat Loaf was the lead singer on five of the album’s nine songs, ‘Writing On The Wall’, ‘Street Rats’, ‘Together’, ‘Hammerdown’ and ‘I Love You So I Told You A Lie’.

Meat Loaf was recruited for the Nugent album by producer Tom Werman for the payment of $1000 ($200 per song). The album sold over 2,000,000 copies in the USA for which Meat Loaf received no additional royalties.

‘Free For All’ was the second Ted Nugent solo album after the break-up of his band The Amboy Dukes.

‘Free For All’ reached no 24 in the USA, no 33 in the UK and no 84 in Australia.

Meat Loaf also starred and sang on The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie and soundtrack in 1975. After the success of ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, his Rocky Horror song ‘’Hot Patootie – Bless My Soul’ was released as a single in Australia.

