The Offspring and Sum 41 Announce Joint Australian Tour

The Offspring and Sum 41 will tour Australia and New Zealand together in April.

The Offspring have had nine Top 40 hits in Australia starting with ‘Come Out And Play’ in 1994.

‘Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)’ was a number one hit for them in 1998.

Sum 41’s biggest Australian hit was ‘In Too Deep’ in 2001.

THE OFFSPRING and SUM 41

General Public on sale: Monday 3 February, 9am local.

Sunday 19 April – HBF Stadium, Perth

Tuesday 21 April – Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday 23 April – Madge Arena, Melbourne

Friday 24 April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday 25 April – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tuesday 28 April – Spark Arena, Auckland

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments