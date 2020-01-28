 The Offspring and Sum 41 Announce Joint Australian Tour - Noise11.com
The Offspring and Sum 41 Announce Joint Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2020

in News

The Offspring and Sum 41 will tour Australia and New Zealand together in April.

The Offspring have had nine Top 40 hits in Australia starting with ‘Come Out And Play’ in 1994.

‘Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)’ was a number one hit for them in 1998.

Sum 41’s biggest Australian hit was ‘In Too Deep’ in 2001.

THE OFFSPRING and SUM 41

General Public on sale: Monday 3 February, 9am local.

Sunday 19 April – HBF Stadium, Perth
Tuesday 21 April – Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide
Thursday 23 April – Madge Arena, Melbourne
Friday 24 April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Saturday 25 April – Riverstage, Brisbane
Tuesday 28 April – Spark Arena, Auckland

