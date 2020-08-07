The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Starlight’ Video Featuring Paul Mescal

The Rolling Stones have premiered their ‘Scarlett’ video starring Paul Mescal.

Irish actor Mescal stars as a drunk, jilted boyfriend of ‘Scarlett’. The clip opens with his saying “I’m a little bit drunk. I’m very sorry. I love you. So I’m just gonna play the song.”

The video is just him in and out of a hotel room.

The Rolling Stones do not appear in the song.

‘Scarlett’ is a previously unreleased song coming up on the ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue in September.

The Stones previously released another song ‘Criss Cross’ with a video directed by Diana Kunst and starring Guindilla Ontanaya.

Three months ago the band released a brand new song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

There is also a new live DVD ‘Steel Wheels Live’ coming in September.

