 The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Starlight’ Video Featuring Paul Mescal - Noise11.com
Paul Mescal Scarlett Rolling Stones video

Paul Mescal Scarlett Rolling Stones video

The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Starlight’ Video Featuring Paul Mescal

by Paul Cashmere on August 7, 2020

in News

The Rolling Stones have premiered their ‘Scarlett’ video starring Paul Mescal.

Irish actor Mescal stars as a drunk, jilted boyfriend of ‘Scarlett’. The clip opens with his saying “I’m a little bit drunk. I’m very sorry. I love you. So I’m just gonna play the song.”

The video is just him in and out of a hotel room.

The Rolling Stones do not appear in the song.

‘Scarlett’ is a previously unreleased song coming up on the ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue in September.

The Stones previously released another song ‘Criss Cross’ with a video directed by Diana Kunst and starring Guindilla Ontanaya.

Three months ago the band released a brand new song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

There is also a new live DVD ‘Steel Wheels Live’ coming in September.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Debuts Iso Version Of Pink Floyd’s ‘Vera’

Roger Waters has premiered the third edition of his Iso videos with a new version of his Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’ classic ‘Vera’ and ‘Bring The Boys Back Home’.

16 mins ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Says Lennon’s ‘How Do You Sleep’ Was Hurtful

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he found his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon's song 'How Do You Sleep?' “hurtful”.

1 day ago
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Covers John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has recorded an acoustic version of John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’ with Lucius.

2 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan Is Both Rock Star and Carpenter

Ian Gillan of Deep Purple has confessed he makes his own furniture, including an oak table and mahogany desk.

4 days ago
The GTOs
Miss Mercy of The GTOs Dies Aged 71

Miss Mercy, a member of 60s LA band The GTOs, has died at age 71.

4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Stop Asking Ozzy Osbourne About His Health

Ozzy Osbourne is tired of being asked about his health.

5 days ago
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11,Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Neil Young Delivers Stunning Musical Political Editorial With ‘Looking For A Leader 2020’

Neil Young has released a stunning musical editorial on the upcoming American election with ‘Looking For A leader 2020’.

5 days ago