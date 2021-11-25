The Rolling Stones Finish Up No Filter In Florida - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ American tour is over. Florida was the last show on the tour with a shortened setlist.

The usual 19 songs was cut back to 17. Tracks five and six, usually a special track rarely played followed by the online request, were omitted from the final show. The show was entirely structured around the staple tracks from every other show, which was somewhat disappointing for the last Stones show on the first Stones tour not to feature Charlie Watts who passed away in 24 August 2021.

Here is how The Stones ended No Filter 2021.

Rolling Stones Florida setlist, 23 November 2021

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Lets Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

