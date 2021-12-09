 The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In London - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In London

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2021

in News

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have finally had their chance to farewell Charlie Watts in a memorial gathering in London.

A private celebration of the life of Charlie Watts was held at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho. Jagger, Richards and Wood could not attend the Charlie funeral as they were in the USA at the time of Charlie’s death preparing for the No Filter tour and at the time could not leave then re-enter the United States for the tour.

Former Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman attended the farewell as big backing musicians and singers, Bernard Fowler, Lisa Fischer, and Tim Ries.

The celebration ended with Mick, Keith and Charlie performing ‘Shame Shame Shame’ and ‘Down The Road Apiece’ for Charlie.

Tim Ries performed a new piece for Charlie called ‘Blues for Charlie’. Lisa Fischer sang ‘Trouble In Mind’ and was then joined by Bernard Fowler for ‘Up Above My Head’.

Charlie Watts died on 24 August 2021. The Rolling Stones last No Filter tour show was 23 November, 2021 in Florida.
