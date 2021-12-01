The Rolling Stones Will Tour Again - Noise11.com

It sounds like The Rolling Stones are already planning another tour. After just wrapping up the No Filter shows in the USA, bass player Darryl Jones is alluding to another tour soon.

On his socials Darryl posted, “Thanks to everyone that made it to one of the #nofilter shows! Looking forward to the next tour”.

‘No Filter’ was the first Stones tour since the passing of Charlie Watts on 24 August 2021. Keith Richards’ solo band drummer Steve Jordan replaced Charlie for the tour. Jordan has been a member of Keith’s X-Pensive Winos since the 1980s. He was also the drummer for the John Mayer Band since 2005.

The Rolling Stones played 14 shows on the No Filter 2021 tour starting with a private performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts on 20 September before officially kicking off in St. Louis on 26 September and concluding in Hollywood, Florida on 23 November.

Keyboard player Chuck Leavell is also the musical director for the Rolling Stones and creates the setlist every night with Mick Jagger.

The Rolling Stones make every show unique to the town they are performing in. At nearly ever show there is a song that has never been never been performed in that town before.

Songs that debuted on this tour were ‘Troubles A-Comin’ and ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

Songs occasionally popped into the setlist for the 2021 tour were:

Wild Horses (3)

Its Only Rock N Roll (3)

Happy (3)

Under My Thumb (2)

Let It Bleed (2)

You Got Me Rocking (2)

Ruby Tuesday (2)

Rocks Off (2)

Get Off My Cloud (2)

Beast of Burden (2)

You Go The Silver (1)

She’s A Rainbow (1)

Shattered (1)

Sad Sad Sad (1)

Monkey Man (1)

Fool To Cry (1)

Far Away Eyes (1)

Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) (1)

Dead Flowers (1)

Angie (1)

All Down The Line (1)

Ain’t Too Proud To Beg (1)

