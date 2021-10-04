The Russell Morris Rick Springfield Project Debut ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Video - Noise11.com

On 15 October Russell Morris and Rick Springfield will release their musical work of art ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’.

About ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Russell Morris says, “This was the first song I wrote for the album. It’s about a woman who was a conduit – she would dance at the head of the parade every year and the spirits would come through her.”

Morris and Springfield have been friends since the 1960s when Rick was a member of Zoot and Russell fronted ‘Somebody’s Image’ before going solo in 1969. “Rick Springfield, and myself have been friends for many years now- so it’s with great pleasure that I am announcing the release of a duo album, Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz. We have always loved the Mexican “Day of Dead” festival. It is a beautiful concept whereby every year at the end of October they invite their departed loved ones spirits, to come back and live amongst them for three weeks . It is three weeks of celebrations, and embracing the ones who have departed this world. We both love the album and we hope you will also.”

That friendship continued into the 70s and now is continuing in their 70s. Rick as the guitarist on Russell’s 1971 debut album ‘Bloodstone’ and played on his more recent ‘Van Dieman’s Land’. Russell is also joining Rick for the planned and postponed Zoot reunion, now happening in 2021.

‘Carmelita’s Dance’ features:

Drums – Jackie Barnes

Guitars – Peter Robinson, Russell Morris

Bass – Russell Morris

Keys – Russell Morris

Vocals – Russell Morris

Pre-order the album here

