 The Russell Morris Rick Springfield Project Debut ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Video - Noise11.com
Jack Chrome

The Russell Morris Rick Springfield Project Debut ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2021

in News

On 15 October Russell Morris and Rick Springfield will release their musical work of art ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’.

About ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Russell Morris says, “This was the first song I wrote for the album. It’s about a woman who was a conduit – she would dance at the head of the parade every year and the spirits would come through her.”

Morris and Springfield have been friends since the 1960s when Rick was a member of Zoot and Russell fronted ‘Somebody’s Image’ before going solo in 1969. “Rick Springfield, and myself have been friends for many years now- so it’s with great pleasure that I am announcing the release of a duo album, Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz. We have always loved the Mexican “Day of Dead” festival. It is a beautiful concept whereby every year at the end of October they invite their departed loved ones spirits, to come back and live amongst them for three weeks . It is three weeks of celebrations, and embracing the ones who have departed this world. We both love the album and we hope you will also.”

That friendship continued into the 70s and now is continuing in their 70s. Rick as the guitarist on Russell’s 1971 debut album ‘Bloodstone’ and played on his more recent ‘Van Dieman’s Land’. Russell is also joining Rick for the planned and postponed Zoot reunion, now happening in 2021.

‘Carmelita’s Dance’ features:

Drums – Jackie Barnes
Guitars – Peter Robinson, Russell Morris
Bass – Russell Morris
Keys – Russell Morris
Vocals – Russell Morris

Pre-order the album here

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Collaborate With Tame Impala

Diana Ross is collaborating with Tame Impala on a new track.

8 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play No Filter Second Show In Charlotte, NC

The Rolling Stones are continuing on their No Filter tour in the USA with the second show of the tour this week out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

3 days ago
the rolling stones, rod laver arena, photo ros ogorman
The Rolling Stones Officially Release ‘Trouble’s A Coming’

The Rolling Stones fans have a previously unreleased song new to listen to today. ‘Troubles A-Comin’ is one of the nine previously unreleased songs coming on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ box set.

4 days ago
Somebodys Image
R.I.P. Les Allan (aka Les Gough) of Somebody’s Image

Les Gough (Allan), bass player for Russell Morris’ first band Somebody’s Image has passed away.

4 days ago
Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan of ‘Eloise’ Fame Dies At Age 72

60s pop star Barry Ryan, best known for the global hit ‘Eloise’ has died at age 72.

4 days ago
Bob Dylan world tour 2021
Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.

6 days ago
Sue Thompson
Sue Thompson Dies At Age 96

1960s pop star Sue Thompson has died at the age of 96.

6 days ago