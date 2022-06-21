 The Second Wet Leg Album Is Ready To Go - Noise11.com
Wet Leg

The Second Wet Leg Album Is Ready To Go

by Music-News.com on June 22, 2022

in News

Wet Leg’s second album is “in the bag”.

Wet Leg – comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – only released their much-lauded eponymous debut studio album two months ago, but they’ve just confirmed the follow-up is ready to go.

Speaking to Absolute Radio at cinch presents the Isle of Wight Festival, Hester said: “It’s in the bag.

“Bish bash bosh.”

Rhian said: “[We’ve] completed it. All done.”

The pair weren’t willing to divulge what fans can expect and there’s no release date as of yet.

Rhian added: “You’ll have to wait and see.”

The ‘Chaise Longue’ duo are set to support Harry Styles on the Australian and New Zealand leg of his ‘Love On Tour’.

And they gushed that they “love” the ‘Adore You’ singer.

The former One Direction star is also a fan of Wet Leg, as he recently covered their song ‘Wet Dream’ on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Wet Leg scored a number one with their self-titled LP in April, and were left speechless.

They reacted at the time: “So today we found out that our debut album has placed at number one in the UK album charts!!

“It’s been such an unexpected journey for us hobbits so to find our shmalbum at number 1 is incredible!! We are lost for words and left feeling like we’re wearing our mums high heels.

“Thank you so so much to everyone that’s bought, streamed or downloaded the album!! It’s thanks to you guys that we’ve been given this heavy af trophy thing! Points to whoever can recommend the most practical use for it.

The Isle of Wight duo quipped: “I’m thinking I might start using it instead of a kettle bell. Also useful for holding down paperwork on a windy day.”

