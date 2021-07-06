 The Seekers Start Planning What A 60 Year Anniversary Will Look Like - Noise11.com
The Seekers, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Seekers, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Seekers Start Planning What A 60 Year Anniversary Will Look Like

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2021

in News

2022 will mark the 60th anniversary of The Seekers. Keith Potger, Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and Judith Durham are all still with us and all still friends. As 2022 approaches, the four members of the iconic Australia group are now considering how to mark their 60th.

“Yes, next year it will be 60 years,” Keith Potger tells Noise11.com. “We are trying to work out how to commemorate that in the nicest possible way. At least it gives us a bit of time to start planning. We feel we are the only group that is still together and with the original members, still talking to each other and hopefully still having fun from that era”.

The Seekers most recent release ‘Live In the UK’ captures The Seekers on tour celebrating their 50th anniversary. While they clocked up 50 years from start to now (and now 60), it wasn’t all 50 or 60 together.

“We had been together for about five years from the time Judith (Durham) first sang with us until we disbanded,” Keith says. “Then there was that 25-year hiatus when Judith and her husband Ron went into the international market, performed their own songs and grabbed a wonderful following”.

The band got back together in the 90s. “After 25 years it became clear that we should have some sort of a reunion. That was 1992 when we started talking about it and in 1993 we actually went on the road. We originally planned to do one big concert and we ended up doing 120. We were thrilled with that sort of reaction”.

The Seekers were one of the first Australian acts to break big internationally.

As for even thinking in 1962 that his band would still be around 50 years later. “No-one would have thought,” Keith says.

