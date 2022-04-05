 The Wanted Greatest Hits Re-Enters British Chart After Death Of Tom Parker - Noise11.com
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

The Wanted, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Wanted Greatest Hits Re-Enters British Chart After Death Of Tom Parker

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Wanted’s Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits (9) could return to the Top 10 following the tragic death of member Tom Parker, who passed away aged 33 last week. Upon its original release in 2021, Most Wanted reached Number 8 to became the group’s fourth UK Top 10 album, succeeding 2010’s The Wanted (4), 2011 record Battleground (5) and 2013 release Word of Mouth (9).

Unlimited Love is on track become Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fifth UK Number 1 album this week as it outsells its closest competition by almost 8:1.

Currently leading on weekend sales, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ twelfth studio album Universal Love is flying ahead on physical formats. If it holds on, it will become the group’s first Official Number 1 album in over a decade; their last being 2011’s I’m With You.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line (6) vaults 22 places up the Official Albums Chart following the release of his new single As It Was; taken from upcoming third studio album Harry’s House to be released next month. Harry’s 2017 solo debut Harry Styles (35) could also soar back into the Top 40 this week.

The Top 40 sees two further potential new entries. Essex-born rapper French the Kid’s debut mixtape Never Been Ordinary is on course to enter at Number 21, while Hannah Peel & Panorchestra’s collaborative project The Unfolding also looks set to score a strong debut at Number 30.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella

Kanye West has reportedly cancelled his upcoming gigs at Coachella.

43 mins ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Skipped Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande announced she wasn't attending the 2022 Grammy Awards hours before the show began on Sunday.

15 hours ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Says Harry Styles Makes “Worthless Music”

Noel Gallagher has once again taken aim at Harry Styles and his "worthless" music.

18 hours ago
Halsey
Halsey Leaves Grammy Awards Early Due To Sickness

Halsey left the 2022 Grammy Awards early on Sunday as she was "not feeling super well".

18 hours ago
Rufus Du Sol
Australia’s Rüfüs du Sol Win First Grammy Award

Sydney’s Rüfüs du Sol have won their first Grammy Award after being nominated three times.

1 day ago
Halsey
Halsey Attended Grammy Awards Three Days After Surgery

Halsey is to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards just three days after undergoing surgery.

1 day ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Tests Positive To Covid

Miley Cyrus has been forced to cancel a performance after contracting Covid-19.

2 days ago