The Weeknd To Release A Greatest Hits Album - Noise11.com

The Weeknd To Release A Greatest Hits Album

by Music-News.com on January 28, 2021

in News

The Weeknd has listed the career-spanning collection on his official website with a release date of February 5.

The 18-track CD – which includes his mega-hits such as ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ – arrives just two days before his Super Bowl halftime show performance in Tampa Bay, Florida, on February 7.

Speaking about landing the coveted spot at the sporting extravaganza, The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – said: “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently teased that his next album will be “politically-charged”.

The 31-year-old star admitted the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ is likely to be more political than his previous records because he’s got so much to say about the world amid the coronavirus pandemic and following the stormy US election – which resulted in Joe Biden taking over from Donald Trump as President – and the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

He said in December: “I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be.

“The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the US election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me.”

The track-listing for ‘The Highlights’ is:

1. ‘Save Your Tears’
2. ‘Blinding Lights’
3. ‘In Your Eyes’
4. ‘Can’t Feel My Face’
5. ‘I Feel It Coming’
6. ‘Starboy’
7. ‘Pray For Me’
8. ‘Heartless’
9. ‘Often’
10. ‘The Hills’
11. ‘Call Out My Name’
12. ‘Die For You’
13 ‘Earned It’ (‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’)
14. ‘Love Me Harder’
15. ‘Acquainted’
16. ‘Wicked Games’
17. ‘The Morning’
18. ‘After Hours’

