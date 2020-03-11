The Wooten Brothers Play Another Legendary New York Jazz Club The Iridium

Victor, Regi, Roy and Joseph Wooten, aka The Wooten Brothers, took at New York’s legendary Iridium Jazz Club on Broadway adding to their growing collection of iconic jazz places to play.

The Iridium is famous as the residency of guitar legend Les Paul. Paul started his residency in 1995 and played at the venue right through until his death in 2009 at age 94.

The Wootens were joined by New York based jazz great and sax player Bob Franceschini.

In 2019 the Wooten Brothers played New York’s historic Blue Note Jazz Club.

Victor Wooten is a five-time Grammy winner and a founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. Joseph is the keyboard player for Steve Miller.

The Wooten Brothers will play eight shows at Seattle’s Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley between 12 and 15 March before Victor is recruited back for shows with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones starting 21 March.

Joseph Wooten will tour as a member of The Steve Miller Band from May 1.

Noise11.com Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas attended the Les Paul show at the invitation of Joseph and Stephanie Wooten.

The Wooten Brothers Band at the Iridium Jazz Club featured:

Bob Franceschini sax player

Regi Wooten guitar

Roy Futureman Wooten drums

Joseph Wooten Keys and vocals

Victor Wooten bass

