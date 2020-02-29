Things of Stone and Wood Reunite For Australian Tour

Things Of Stone and Wood have reunited for an Australian tour and a new album.
You’ll hear the first single ‘If You Go Down the River’ from Things of Stone and Wood’s first album in 17 years ‘The Final Forest’, produced by James Black.
Things of Stone and Wood popped for the benefit for harmonica, violin and mandolin player Justin Brady at Memo Music Hall on Thursday night.
In 1993 and 1995, Things of Stone and Wood had two Top 10 albums with ‘The Yearning’ and ‘Junk Theatre’. They also had a Top 10 hit in 1992 with ‘Happy Birthday Helen’.
Things of Stone and Wood dates
Friday March 6: Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy, VIC
Saturday March 7: Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy, VIC
Sunday March 8: Black Bear Lodge, Fortitude Valley, QLD
– with special guest Loren
Tuesday March 10: Spiegeltent, Hobart, TAS
Thursday March 12: Lizotte’s Restaurant, Lambton, NSW
– with special guest Glenn Watson
Friday March 13: The Vanguard, Newtown, NSW
– with special guest Penny Lanagan
Saturday March 14: The Garden of Unearthly Delights, Adelaide, SA
Sunday March 15: Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle, WA
– Donna & The Devils Johnson (Donna from The Waifs new band)
Monday 16 March: Bar 1, Hillarys, Perth, WA
– with special guests Donna & The Devils Johnson (Donna from The Waifs new band)
Friday March 20: The Corner Hotel, Richmond, VIC
– with special guests Rebecca Barnard & Leah Senior
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook