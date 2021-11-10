 Tiesto To Tour Australia In March - Noise11.com
Tiesto

Tiesto To Tour Australia In March

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2021

in News

Tiesto is coming back to Australia in March for dates on Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

The tour is a partnership with TEG Live, Division Agency and Now Entertainment.

Now Entertainment’s Jason Ayoubi said in a statement, “Mark and I are super stoked to be working together again and with TEG Live. It’s so great to be doing what we love and are so passionate about again, totally refreshed. Stand by for some mind-blowing Tours and Festivals. Starting with NOW This! the Tiësto spectacular and much more to come, into the future.”

TIËSTO AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Supported by: Joel Corry

Friday 11th March – The Dome Olympic Park, SYDNEY
Saturday 12th March – BRC Doomben, BRISBANE
Sunday 13th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, MELBOURNE
(Labour Day Long Weekend)

Tickets go on sale:
Pre-sale: Friday 12 November, 3pm (local time) – Monday 15 November, 9am (local time)

General Public on sale: Monday 15 November, 10am (local time)

For Tickets, go to: www.ticketek.com.au

