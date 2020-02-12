 Tim Freedman Is Taking The Whitlams Back On the Road - Noise11.com
Tim Freedman Is Taking The Whitlams Back On the Road

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2020

Tim Freedman of The Whitlams is on a mission from God. He is getting the band back together. Guitarist Jak Housden, bassist Warwick Hornby and drummer Terepai Richmond will join Tim for a 2020 Whitlams tour.

By the time this tour rolls around we are likely to be hearing new music from The Whitlams. According to his blurb “Tim Freedman has recently re-discovered his muse”. The last album for The Whitlams’ was ‘Little Cloud’ in 2006.

We are also told “The “Gaffage & Clink 2020” tour will feature solo sets from special guests Ben Lee in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Alex Lloyd in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart, and songbird Emily Wurramara in many of the regional and city dates. In a special one-off for Adelaide, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson will join the bill at the Governor Hindmarsh Hotel”.

THE WHITLAMS “Gaffage & Clink” Australian Tour Dates

With Ben Lee** and Alex Lloyd*

Tuesday August 4: Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW
Friday August 7: The Art House, Wyong, NSW
Saturday August 8: Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood, NSW
Friday August 14: The Gov, Adelaide, SA* with Phil Jamieson
Friday August 21: The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA*
Thursday August 27: Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra, ACT**
Friday August 28: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven, NSW**
Saturday August 29: Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW**
Friday September 4: The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD**
Friday September 11: Corner, Hotel, Melbourne, VIC**
Friday September 18: Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW*
Friday September 25: Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS*

