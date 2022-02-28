Tinie Tempah To Start A Fried Chicken Delivery Service - Noise11.com

Tinie Tempah is launching a fried chicken delivery service.

Tinie Tempah is hoping to “reinvent the wrap” with Raps that will begin with a four-month pop up at Willows on the Roof – located at the top of John Lewis on London’s Oxford Street – and will be available via Deliveroo in areas such as Shoreditch, Hackney, Dalston, Brixton, Queen’s Park and Camberwell, from 11 March.

Tinie Tempah said in a statement: “Raps just felt right. Food is an exploration of culture through its ingredients and flavours and London, the city I’m from, is rich with diversity and culture; it was really exciting to work on something where I was able to combine the food I love and grew up on (both in the home and on the high street) and the music that inspired me to be who I am today.”

In addition to wraps, the menu – which is “a nostalgic nod to Tinie’s early childhood spent frequenting the chicken shop of South East London” – will also include chicken tenders (Unknown T’s buttermilk tenders) and wings (Peng Wings), which was developed by social media sensation Big Has, who has worked an array of top restaurants and a graduate of Jamie Oliver’s 15 course.

According to their website, the food company is “an inclusive community” inspired by hip-hop, with dishes’ names being inspired by many rap artists, such as JME.

It reads: “RAPS is an inclusive community of indulgent and healthy soul food fans, with hip hop ideologies at its core brought to you by Tinie Tempah and Kitchen Ventures.

“The brand delivers a nostalgic nod to Tinie’s early childhood spent frequenting the chicken shops of South East London after school and to family dinners, RAPS is both a trip down memory lane and a celebration of Tinie’s desire to reinvent a classic wRAP.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



