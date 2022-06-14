Toby Keith Reveals He Has Stomach Cancer - Noise11.com

Country star Toby Keith has announced to fans that he is suffering from stomach cancer.

On his socials Toby said, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Toby Keith was scheduled to headline Rib Fest in Naperville this Friday 17 June. Because of the last minute Keith announcement, a replacement is yet to be announced.

Toby Keith has had 20 number one Country Singles in the USA. He has released 21 albums, 69 singles of which 65 have made the Billboard Country chart.

Keith has sold over 30 million albums in the USA and is the fifth biggest selling artist of the SoundScan era (1991 and beyond).

