Tommy Boyce of The Casanovas Explains Why ‘St Kilda Is Fucked’

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2020

‘St Kilda Is Fucked’ according to The Casanovas and Tommy Boyce says why.

“It used to be such an awesome place in terms of music and art and to live,” Tommy, lead singer of The Casanovas tells Noise11.com. “It was grungy and weird and had heaps of great live venues. It was cheap to live there, it had a beach. It was eclectic. Now it’s been polished up and has become a haven for cashed-up bogans. It’s still a beautiful place. I grew up there but when I go back now I don’t recognise it”.

The song ‘St Kilda Is Fucked’ features on the new album for The Casanovas ‘Reptilian Overlord’.

The Casanovas chose ‘Reptilian Overlord’ as their album title after completing the album. “We were going through some of the songs trying to work out which song would make a great title track for want of not having a title. The song is about that David Icke conspiracy world. It makes for a good story. Its pretty funny,” Tommy says.

Damo Campbell adds, “We had three. We were looking at ‘Midlife Crisis’ or ‘Cold Day In Hell’, all differing themes”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Tommy and Damo from The Casanovas.

Listen to The Casanovas ‘Reptilian Overlord‘.

Related Posts

Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Scores Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row

Josh Pyke’s ‘Rome debuted at no 8 in Australia this week making it its sixth Top 10 album in a row.

4 hours ago
Sia, music news, noise11.com
Sia Donates $70000 To Struggling Australians

Sia is donating $70,000 to Australians experiencing hardship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

18 hours ago
Amber Lawrence
Amber Lawrence Live DVD Debuts At No 2 (Damn You Metallica)

Amber Lawrence has had a number two debut with her ‘Amber Lawrence Live’ DVD. Picking the same week as Metallica to release a DVD didn’t work in her favour.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Donated $1m To Black Owned Businesses

Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday by handing out $1 million (£754,000) to struggling Black-owned businesses.

2 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Dips $6m Into His Piggy Bank For Election Run

Kanye West is $6m down from his ridiculous election run.

2 days ago
St. Vincent
St Vincent Thinks Song Meanings Should Be Left To Interpretation

St. Vincent doesn't like to know what an artist is thinking when they write a song.

5 days ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding On Glastonbury

Ellie Goulding has responded to widespread criticism of festival lineups not featuring enough female acts in prominent spots, and she insisted while she'll be at the top of the bill "in the future", she doesn't expect it to come at the Worthy Farm event in 2021.

5 days ago