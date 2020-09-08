Tommy Boyce of The Casanovas Explains Why ‘St Kilda Is Fucked’

‘St Kilda Is Fucked’ according to The Casanovas and Tommy Boyce says why.

“It used to be such an awesome place in terms of music and art and to live,” Tommy, lead singer of The Casanovas tells Noise11.com. “It was grungy and weird and had heaps of great live venues. It was cheap to live there, it had a beach. It was eclectic. Now it’s been polished up and has become a haven for cashed-up bogans. It’s still a beautiful place. I grew up there but when I go back now I don’t recognise it”.

The song ‘St Kilda Is Fucked’ features on the new album for The Casanovas ‘Reptilian Overlord’.

The Casanovas chose ‘Reptilian Overlord’ as their album title after completing the album. “We were going through some of the songs trying to work out which song would make a great title track for want of not having a title. The song is about that David Icke conspiracy world. It makes for a good story. Its pretty funny,” Tommy says.

Damo Campbell adds, “We had three. We were looking at ‘Midlife Crisis’ or ‘Cold Day In Hell’, all differing themes”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Tommy and Damo from The Casanovas.

Listen to The Casanovas ‘Reptilian Overlord‘.

