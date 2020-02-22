 Tonight's Scorpions Sydney Show With Whitesnake Postponed - Noise11.com
Live Nation has advised that the Sydney show for Scorpions and Whitesnake has been postponed due to a medical emergency from the Scorpions camp.

No further details have been revealed.

Refund details for fans who cannot attend the rescheduled date follow:

German icons SCORPIONS are currently on tour in Australia with legendary rock’n’roll band, WHITESNAKE, for a double headline east coast arena tour.

Unfortunately, due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party, the Scorpions and Whitesnake show scheduled to take place at Qudos Bank Arena will no longer be going ahead today, Saturday the 22nd of February.

Live Nation is working on a rescheduled date for next week, with details to follow as soon as possible.

All existing tickets will remain valid for entry on the rescheduled date, without the need for exchange.

Refunds will be available for patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled date and can be obtained by contacting their point of purchase.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

SCORPIONS AND WHITESNAKE Australian Tour 2020

ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE: WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19 – check out the two bands setlists.
QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY: SATURDAY FEBRUARY 22 – POSTPONED
BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE: MONDAY FEBRUARY 24

