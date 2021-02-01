 Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Alzheimer’s Disease - Noise11.com
Tony Bennett. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tony Bennett. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Alzheimer’s Disease

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2021

in News

94-year old music legend Tony Bennett has announced he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bennett and his wife Susan made the revelation through AARP. Susan told John Colapinto the reason they wanted to speak up was to break the stigma of the disease by getting people to openly talk about it. “What we want is for people to be as open as they can, open within themselves and within their families, so that they can be supported in the things they can’t do, and be helped to live a relatively full life. Support makes a great deal of difference.”

A Twitter from the official Tony Bennett account was posted after the article.

Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and
@AARP The Magazine for telling my story.

Tony Bennett was born Anthony Benedetto in Queens, New York in 1926. He had his first number one hit with ‘Because of You’ in 1951.

Bennett recorded his best-known song ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’ in 1962.

Tony’s son Danny has been his manager for the past 40 years. Danny modernised his father with the MTV Unplugged album in the 90s and orchestrated the duets with Amy Winehouse, Sting, James, Taylor and Lady Gaga over the years.

A second volume of Lady Gaga duets is on the way. Tony recorded the album with Gaga over the past few years just as Alzheimer’s was setting in. The pair released ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in 2014.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmie Rodgers
50s Pop Star Jimmie Rodgers Dies At Age 87

Jimmie Rodgers, the folk and pop star of the 50s and 60s best known for the hit song ‘Honeycomb’, has died at age 87 in the USA.

January 21, 2021
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Cliff Richard To Release New Album To Mark His 80th Birthday

Cliff Richard reaches the milestone age on October 14, and to celebrate the special occasion he's recorded two new songs, 'Falling For You' and 'PS Please', for the LP 'Music… The Air That I Breathe'.

September 30, 2020
Dion photo by Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Has Written The Liner Notes For Dion’s ‘Blues With Friends’

Dion’s friends on ‘Blues With Friends’ include Billy Gibbons, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Van Morrison but there is one name on the album who actually doesn’t sing one note. Bob Dylan wrote the liner notes.

July 26, 2020
Dion photo by Noise11.com
Dion And How His Sam Cooke Friendship Became A Song With Paul Simon

Rock and Roll legend Dion knew Sam Cooke in the 1950s. After Sam died he wrote a song about him and didn’t revisit it until recently, more than 50 years later. To complete the song he called on his friend Paul Simon. The result is ‘Song for Sam Cooke (Here In America’ on Dion’s new ‘Blues With Friends’ album.

July 23, 2020
Joe Porcaro
Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90

Joe Porcaro, a one-time musician for Rosemary Clooney, has died at age 90.

July 8, 2020
Ennio Morricone
Composer Ennio Morricone Dies At Age 91

Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most famous soundtrack composers, has died at the age of 91.

July 6, 2020
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Sir Cliff Richard Recorded Once With Dame Vera Lynn

Cliff Richard is hoping his version of wartime anthem We'll Meet Again with Dame Vera Lynn will finally get a release following the beloved singer's death this week.

June 22, 2020