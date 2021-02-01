Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Alzheimer’s Disease - Noise11.com

94-year old music legend Tony Bennett has announced he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bennett and his wife Susan made the revelation through AARP. Susan told John Colapinto the reason they wanted to speak up was to break the stigma of the disease by getting people to openly talk about it. “What we want is for people to be as open as they can, open within themselves and within their families, so that they can be supported in the things they can’t do, and be helped to live a relatively full life. Support makes a great deal of difference.”

A Twitter from the official Tony Bennett account was posted after the article.

Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story. Read more here:https://t.co/R05A4jc5BF⁰ 📸 Kelsey Bennett pic.twitter.com/ApxBCpGv0y — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 1, 2021

Tony Bennett was born Anthony Benedetto in Queens, New York in 1926. He had his first number one hit with ‘Because of You’ in 1951.

Bennett recorded his best-known song ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’ in 1962.

Tony’s son Danny has been his manager for the past 40 years. Danny modernised his father with the MTV Unplugged album in the 90s and orchestrated the duets with Amy Winehouse, Sting, James, Taylor and Lady Gaga over the years.

A second volume of Lady Gaga duets is on the way. Tony recorded the album with Gaga over the past few years just as Alzheimer’s was setting in. The pair released ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in 2014.

